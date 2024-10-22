Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.21. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $65.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
