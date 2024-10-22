Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.21. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $65.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.