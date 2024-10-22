Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 668.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,368 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.12. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $13.70.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

