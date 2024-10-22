Grace & White Inc. NY Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 107,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.1 %

BMY stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.20.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

