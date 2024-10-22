Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.15. Grab shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 14,373,309 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Grab Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Grab’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,587,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Grab by 29.7% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 45,452,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410,574 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Grab by 39.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,405,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,310 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Grab by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,243,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,924,000 after buying an additional 3,163,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Grab by 13.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

