Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GOVB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Gouverneur Bancorp has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $13.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.