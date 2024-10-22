Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for 1.1% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winch Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAAU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at $194,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000.

AAAU stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

