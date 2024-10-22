Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of GOODO stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.30. 26,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $22.42.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
