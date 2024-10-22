Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Shares of GOODN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. 6,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.