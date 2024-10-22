Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance
Shares of GOODN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. 6,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.