Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.28. 190,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,105. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $652.08 million, a PE ratio of -85.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

