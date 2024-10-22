GFG Capital LLC Sells 552 Shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DPST opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $121.30.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

