GFG Capital LLC Has $579,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $384.25 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $384.66. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $368.46 and its 200-day moving average is $355.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

