General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $202.00 at Melius Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Melius Research from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. Melius Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $16.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,319,912. The company has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.91. General Electric has a 52-week low of $84.58 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

