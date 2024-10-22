General Electric (NYSE:GE) is Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 2.7% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $194.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.91. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.58 and a 1-year high of $194.80.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GE. StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

