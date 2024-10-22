Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

NYSE GNRC traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 296,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. Generac has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $176.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 73.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

