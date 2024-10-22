Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GATO. CIBC lifted their target price on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

NYSE GATO opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. Gatos Silver has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 146,462 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gatos Silver by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

