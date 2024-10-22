Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG) Financial Comparison

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) and JIADE (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and JIADE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -17.63% -20.26% -11.51% JIADE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and JIADE”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $3.51 billion 0.23 -$1.03 million ($0.08) -39.50 JIADE $15.57 million 2.40 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

JIADE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

This is a summary of current ratings for Gaotu Techedu and JIADE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 2 1 0 2.00 JIADE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $7.23, suggesting a potential upside of 128.80%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than JIADE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 44.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats JIADE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams. It also offers admission courses for admission tests and interviews, including national-post graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others; foreign language courses; overseas study related services; and courses to prepare and pass certain language exams for study abroad, such as IELTS and TOEFL. In addition, the company designs and develops course outlines, interactive courseware, practice exercises, and lesson notes; publishes reference books comprising Chinese dictionary, dictionary of idioms, and past exam questions for the college entrance examination; and develops, expands, and upgrades education-centric digital products and solutions, as well as learning apps. Further, it offers books and digitalized auxiliary learning tools, such as smart devices and translation pens; and online tutoring services. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About JIADE

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform. JIADE LIMITED is based in Chengdu, China.

