Future Vision II Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 22nd (NASDAQ:FVNNU)

Future Vision II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVNNU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 22nd. Future Vision II Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Future Vision II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Future Vision II Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FVNNU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Future Vision II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.02.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Future Vision II Acquisition
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Future Vision II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Vision II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.