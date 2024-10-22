Future Vision II Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on October 22nd (NASDAQ:FVNNU)

Future Vision II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVNNU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 22nd. Future Vision II Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Future Vision II Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Future Vision II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVNNU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Future Vision II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Vision II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Vision II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.