Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0653 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

