Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,911 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 679,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 315,570 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 1,161.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period.

Shares of FLCH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.86. 15,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,579. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

