Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,939 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after acquiring an additional 68,840 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,764,000 after acquiring an additional 455,250 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,674,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after acquiring an additional 274,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $329.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.10 and a 1 year high of $330.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

