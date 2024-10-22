Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

QQQM opened at $203.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average of $191.60. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

