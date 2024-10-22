Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $30,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

MBB opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

