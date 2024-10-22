Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.04 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $714.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $831.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $913.99. The company has a market cap of $281.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $573.86 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

