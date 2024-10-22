Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 26,954 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,954 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 123.4% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

