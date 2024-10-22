Fortis Group Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,015.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.73. The stock had a trading volume of 104,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,926. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

