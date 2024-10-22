Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 9,883 Shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 199,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 190,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 257,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

About NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

