Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 24,220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 322.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,721 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 253.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 216.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.37. 1,604,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,021,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $926,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,415 shares in the company, valued at $44,648,499. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.34.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

