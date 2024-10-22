Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. 11,150,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,389,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.79%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.