Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.49. 378,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,050,258. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

