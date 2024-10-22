Fortis Group Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

USMV traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company had a trading volume of 706,486 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

