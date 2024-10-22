Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.00, but opened at $82.00. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.11.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.68 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 2.53%.
Formula Systems (1985) Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Formula Systems (1985)
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.