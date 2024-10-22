Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.10

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Trading Up 2.7 %

LON:FTF traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 57 ($0.74). The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,755. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,387.50 and a beta of -0.03. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 64 ($0.83).

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

