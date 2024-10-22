Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of -0.55.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $299.34 million for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 12.30%.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
