FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 239,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 168,381 shares.The stock last traded at $23.86 and had previously closed at $23.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 171,983 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $739,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $3,664,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter.

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

