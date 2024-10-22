Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (FLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0913 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

NYSE FLC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

