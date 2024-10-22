Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,384 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Netflix by 4.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.7% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,975,430. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $765.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,823. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $699.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

