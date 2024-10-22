Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.75. 24,832,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,791,734. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.