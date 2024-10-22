Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,144,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Stash Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stash Investments LLC now owns 241,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.56 and its 200-day moving average is $268.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

