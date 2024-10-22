Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.04.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,299. The stock has a market cap of $116.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

