First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) is Integrity Financial Corp WA’s 9th Largest Position

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.3% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.18% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 197,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,311.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 165,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.