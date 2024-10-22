First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 139,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,708. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.