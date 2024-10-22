First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
FMB traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 122,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,988. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.