First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Declares Dividend of $0.17

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.172 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

FTHI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.13. 166,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,970. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $955.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

