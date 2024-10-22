First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Trading Down 4.7% – Time to Sell?

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.85. 433,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 421,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.36 and a beta of 1.16.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in First Advantage by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Advantage by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Advantage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Advantage by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

