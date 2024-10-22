Financial Life Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 101,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

