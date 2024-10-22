Financial Life Advisors Increases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 7.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $19,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

