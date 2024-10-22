Financial Consulate Inc. Purchases 657 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

