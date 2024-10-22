Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,808 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 136,165 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 624,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 77,883 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $4,331,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,590,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 260,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 40,363 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.26. 13,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,113. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

