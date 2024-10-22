Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $565.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.14.

Ferrari stock opened at $480.23 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $296.34 and a 52 week high of $498.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

