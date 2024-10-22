Evercore ISI Trims Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Target Price to $105.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

DG traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 713,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,916. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $762,819.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

